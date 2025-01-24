Watch CBS News
Warmer daytime temperatures arrive in North Texas after cold Friday morning

By Scott Padgett

The end of the week has arrived, bringing warmer daytime temperatures to North Texas. However, Friday morning has been quite cold, with temperatures in the teens to low 20s.

The sunshine will help warm things up above average today, with high temperatures topping out in the upper 50s, along with gusty winds from the south-southwest. However, these warming winds also increase the threat of fire danger. 

The weekend won't be a complete washout, but CBS News Texas meteorologists suggest planning any outdoor activities for Saturday, as it will be the nicer day. 

Rain chances return to the forecast Saturday night and again on Sunday, with better coverage for rain and some storms expected toward the middle of the week.

