Warm weather in store this week, cooler weather and rain on the way

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Don't get used to the warm weather this week. We're tracking cooler weather and rain on the way.

As we move through your Monday, expect warm weather. Highs will be in the low 80s under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a bit breezy from the south, gusting to 30 mph at times.

Tonight, we'll see mostly clear skies and overnight lows in the low 60s.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, highs will be in the low to mid 80s. We'll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

A cold front will bring big changes to our forecast by Thursday into the weekend.

The front will dive from the pacific northwest toward North Texas on Thursday, giving way to scattered rain and a few isolated thunderstorms. The threat for severe weather is low for now. The rain chance on Thursday is 60% with high temperatures in the upper 60s.

A few lingering showers are possible early Friday. The chance for rain is at 20%. Otherwise, we'll see partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 60s.

We'll see dry, cool conditions for Veterans Day Saturday and on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Overnight low temperatures will be in the 40s.