Warm weather, chances of rain for first day of Spring in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — As we move through this first full day of spring, expect warm weather. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s under partly sunny skies. Then, late tonight, rain moves into North Texas.

We're tracking an upper-level low that will push toward our area through Thursday, giving way to on and off rain and storms.

In fact, we'll likely have a few scattered showers during your morning commute Thursday. Rain will also be around through the evening with a few thunderstorms.

Some storms could be strong, especially by Thursday afternoon and evening, mainly along and south of I-20. Small hail and gusty winds are the main weather threats. Periods of heavy rain are possible.

Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

A few lingering showers will continue into Friday. Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s.

On Saturday, we'll see plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the lower 70s.

Prepare for another round of showers and potential thunderstorms Sunday evening into Monday morning. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds.

Highs will be near 70 on Sunday, then in the mid 60s by Monday.