Warm & breezy Wednesday on tap in North Texas

It was a pleasant spring-like Tuesday with highs topping out at 74 degrees at DFW. It will be even warmer (and just as breezy) for your Wednesday.

An isolated shower is possible Wednesday, particularly in the morning hours when clouds will be more present, but most of the area should remain dry until Thursday.

Thursday and Friday remain weather alerts for strong/severe storms in North Texas.

While much of the forecast remains unchanged from our forecast earlier in the day, one thing to note is the cap strength and the potential for the cap holding into the evening Thursday before breaking. If this were to occur, not much storm activity would happen until after sunset Thursday. Once the cap does break, strong/severe storms would be expected.

Notice this one model on First Alert Futurecast doesn't have a ton of storm activity by 2 p.m. Thursday – this is indication of the cap holding in place.

Instability is expected to be higher the farther east you go, so at 7 p.m. you see strong storms in East Texas but very little activity still ongoing across the Metroplex.

Eventually the cap is expected to break, and when it does, we should finally see strong/severe storms across North Texas. These storms will be capable of producing hail, damaging winds, heavy rain, and potentially a few tornadoes (that threat appears to be farther east, for now).

Of course, the forecast model images I shared above are just one model's take on what could come. Things can and will change as we get closer. For now, we will still prepare for strong/severe storms at some point Thursday afternoon/evening. Post-frontal rain is in the forecast Friday afternoon/evening, and showers are expected Saturday. By Sunday, we're hoping for some dry time with partly sunny skies.