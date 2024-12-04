Walmart recalls fresh-cut cucumbers in 34 Texas stores

NORTH TEXAS — Walmart is recalling fresh-cut cucumber slices from several North Texas locations due to potential salmonella contamination.

The recall comes after federal officials urged people not to eat the recalled product amid an investigation into salmonella.

Three companies recalled cucumbers grown by Agrotato, S.A. de C.V. in Sonora, Mexico, and sold by importers between October 12 and November 26, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

SunFed Produce, Baloian Farms of Arizona Co. and Russ Davis Wholesale all recalled cucumbers recently, with the latter also recalling multiple products containing them, including ready-to-eat salads and wraps, the FDA noted.

Walmart said the Marketside Fresh Cut Cucumber Slices may contain product supplied by SunFed.

The Marketside Fresh Cut Cucumber Slices were available at these 34 Texas Walmart stores:

730 W Exchange Pkwy., Allen

603 E Highway 243, Canton

2701 State Highway 50, Commerce

6185 Retail Rd., Dallas

15757 Coit Rd., Dallas

9301 Forest Ln., Dallas

802 E Us Highway 80, Forney

16066 State Highway 121, Frisco

555 W Interstate 30, Garland

5302 N Garland Ave., Garland

1102 US Highway 271, North Gilmer

7401 Interstate Highway 30, Greenville

300 Kings Fort Pkwy., Kaufman

105 Centennial Blvd., Lindale

4006 Estes Pkwy., Longview

2662 W Lucas Rd., Lucas

5001 Mckinney Ranch Pkwy., Mckinney

200 US Highway 80 E, Mesquite

135 Ne Loop 564, Mineola

2311 S Jefferson Ave., Mount Pleasant

115 West Fm 544, Murphy

8801 Ohio Dr., Plano

6001 N Central Expy., Plano

701 W Princeton Dr., Princeton

8801 State Highway 34 S, Quinlan

782 E Interstate 30, Rockwall

2501 Lakeview Pkwy., Rowlett

494 W Interstate 30, Royse City

8015 Woodbridge Pkwy Sachse Tx

1750 S Broadway St., Sulphur Springs

1900 W Moore Ave, Terrell

450 S Southeast Loop 323, Tyler

3820 State Highway 64 W, Tyler

2050 N Highway 78, Wylie

The recalled cucumbers have been sold across the country. Symptoms of salmonellosis usually start six hours to six days after infection and last four to seven days.

If you have recalled Marketside Fresh Cut Cucumber Slices

Anyone with the recalled product in their possession should not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled product.

Clean and sanitize surfaces that could have come into contact with the recalled product to reduce cross-contamination.

Recalled products should be thrown out or destroyed so they may not be consumed or returned to the point of purchase.