Walmart recalls fresh-cut cucumbers in 34 Texas stores
NORTH TEXAS — Walmart is recalling fresh-cut cucumber slices from several North Texas locations due to potential salmonella contamination.
The recall comes after federal officials urged people not to eat the recalled product amid an investigation into salmonella.
Three companies recalled cucumbers grown by Agrotato, S.A. de C.V. in Sonora, Mexico, and sold by importers between October 12 and November 26, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
SunFed Produce, Baloian Farms of Arizona Co. and Russ Davis Wholesale all recalled cucumbers recently, with the latter also recalling multiple products containing them, including ready-to-eat salads and wraps, the FDA noted.
Walmart said the Marketside Fresh Cut Cucumber Slices may contain product supplied by SunFed.
The Marketside Fresh Cut Cucumber Slices were available at these 34 Texas Walmart stores:
- 730 W Exchange Pkwy., Allen
- 603 E Highway 243, Canton
- 2701 State Highway 50, Commerce
- 6185 Retail Rd., Dallas
- 15757 Coit Rd., Dallas
- 9301 Forest Ln., Dallas
- 802 E Us Highway 80, Forney
- 16066 State Highway 121, Frisco
- 555 W Interstate 30, Garland
- 5302 N Garland Ave., Garland
- 1102 US Highway 271, North Gilmer
- 7401 Interstate Highway 30, Greenville
- 300 Kings Fort Pkwy., Kaufman
- 105 Centennial Blvd., Lindale
- 4006 Estes Pkwy., Longview
- 2662 W Lucas Rd., Lucas
- 5001 Mckinney Ranch Pkwy., Mckinney
- 200 US Highway 80 E, Mesquite
- 135 Ne Loop 564, Mineola
- 2311 S Jefferson Ave., Mount Pleasant
- 115 West Fm 544, Murphy
- 8801 Ohio Dr., Plano
- 6001 N Central Expy., Plano
- 701 W Princeton Dr., Princeton
- 8801 State Highway 34 S, Quinlan
- 782 E Interstate 30, Rockwall
- 2501 Lakeview Pkwy., Rowlett
- 494 W Interstate 30, Royse City
- 8015 Woodbridge Pkwy Sachse Tx
- 1750 S Broadway St., Sulphur Springs
- 1900 W Moore Ave, Terrell
- 450 S Southeast Loop 323, Tyler
- 3820 State Highway 64 W, Tyler
- 2050 N Highway 78, Wylie
The recalled cucumbers have been sold across the country. Symptoms of salmonellosis usually start six hours to six days after infection and last four to seven days.
If you have recalled Marketside Fresh Cut Cucumber Slices
Anyone with the recalled product in their possession should not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled product.
Clean and sanitize surfaces that could have come into contact with the recalled product to reduce cross-contamination.
Recalled products should be thrown out or destroyed so they may not be consumed or returned to the point of purchase.