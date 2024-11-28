Cucumbers recalled across U.S. and Canada over possible salmonella contamination

1 in 6 people get food poisoning every year, and kids are at a higher risk 1 in 6 people get food poisoning every year, and kids are at a higher risk 02:59

An Arizona produce company is recalling whole cucumbers distributed in 26 states and Canada because they could contain salmonella.

In a filing posted by the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, SunFed said the recalled cucumbers were sold between Oct. 12 and Nov. 26 and are being pulled from store shelves over possible contamination by the bacteria. Salmonella can cause fatal infections in young children, elderly people or other individuals with weakened immune systems.

The recall applies to all sizes of SunFed whole, fresh cucumbers. The produce came packaged in bulk cardboard containers with a "SunFed" label, or could also have been displayed in a generic white box or black plastic grate. A sticker on such containers would indicate the cucumbers' grower's name, the company said.

The produce was shipped to customers in the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin. Some of the recalled cucumbers also could have ended up at retail outlets beyond those states.

The cucumbers were also sold in the Canadian provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Calgary, Ontario and Saskatchewan.

Grower's labels on product could indicate it's under recall, SunFed said. SunFed

SunFed labels on containers indicate the cucumbers under recall. SunFed

Consumer are urged to check their own produce against images of the potentially affected products and to refrain from consuming or distributing suspect cucumbers. Recalled products should be destroyed, SunFed said.

"As soon as we learned of this issue, we immediately acted to protect consumers. We are working closely with authorities and the implicated ranch to determine the possible cause," SunFed President Craig Slate said in a statement.

Consumers who may have bought the recalled products or who have questions can contact SunFed's recall hotline at (888) 542-5849, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mountain Time.

Earlier this year, an outbreak of salmonella linked to recalled cucumbers from two Florida growers sickened at least 449 people in 31 states and the District of Columbia.

Salmonella bacteria cause about 1.3 million infections, 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths in the U.S. every year, with food being the source for most of the illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.