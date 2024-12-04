Cucumbers from 3 companies recalled as salmonella sickens 68 people in 19 states

Tips on how to avoid food poisoning

Federal officials are urging people not to eat recalled cucumbers, as well as salads and wraps that could contain the product, amid an investigation into an outbreak of salmonella that has sickened at least 68 people in 19 U.S. states and sent 18 to the hospital.

Three companies have recalled cucumbers grown by Agrotato, S.A. de C.V. in Sonora, Mexico, and sold by importers between October 12 and November 26, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

SunFed Produce, Baloian Farms of Arizona Co. and Russ Davis Wholesale have all recalled cucumbers in recent days, with the latter also recalling multiple products containing them, including ready-to-eat salads and wraps, the FDA noted.

The recalled cucumbers were sold in Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Map of U.S. distribution of recalled cucumbers. Food and Drug Administration

Consumers should check their refrigerators and freezers for recalled cucumbers from SunFed Produce, Baloian Farms and Russ Davis. The produce may have a sticker that reads "SunFed Mexico" or are packaged in a clear PamPak branded bag of six individual cucumbers with universal product code 8 2540107010 6, the FDA stated.

Products containing the recalled cucumbers include Crazy Fresh Garden Salad with Ranch Dressing, Quick & Easy Garden Salad with Ranch Dressing, Crazy Fresh Turkey Havarti Wrap, Quick & Easy Bacon Avocado Wrap, Crazy Fresh Bacon Avocado Wrap and Kowalski's Market Garden Salad.

People who purchased whole, fresh American/slicer cucumbers on or after October 12 and who aren't sure of their origin should ask the seller if they are part of the recall or throw them out.

Most people infected with salmonella experience diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, with symptoms usually starting six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Although most recover without treatment within a week, some people, especially the young and the old, may experience more severe illnesses that require treatment or hospitalization.