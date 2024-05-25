Walmart ends credit card partnership with Capital One: What to know

Returned products on sale at bin stores Returned Amazon, Walmart products on sale at bin stores 03:59

Walmart has ended a partnership with Capital One that made the banking company the exclusive issuer of Walmart's consumer credit cards.

The companies announced the change in a joint statement Friday.

The companies said card-holders can still use their Capital One Walmart Rewards cards, which will continue to accrue rewards unless customers are notified of a change. Capital One will retain ownership and servicing of the credit card accounts.

Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart partnered with Capital One in 2019 after ending its previous credit card deal with Synchrony Financial. The rewards card was co-branded and offered rewards like cash back on in-store purchases and online orders set for pickup or delivery, according to a website for the program. The deal was set to run through 2026.

But Walmart eventually soured on Capital One. In 2023, Walmart sued the McLean, Virginia-based company, saying it wanted to terminate the agreement because Capital One was taking too long to process payments and mail replacement cards. The lawsuit also said Capital One "admitted" it had failed to meet some of Walmart's service standards. Capital One said the service issues did not constitute grounds for the partnership to end, and said Walmart was attempting to "end the deal early."

A federal judge ruled in Walmart's favor in March.

In a government filing Friday, Capital One said there are approximately $8.5 billion in loans in the existing Walmart credit card portfolio.

It's not yet clear when Walmart might name a new banking partner. The Associated Press sent an email message seeking comment to Walmart on Saturday.