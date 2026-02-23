Voting on election day, March 3, in Dallas County will be different than during early voting

If you live in Dallas County and plan on voting early this week, there are 74 vote centers, and you can vote in anyone of them in Dallas County.

But if you're planning to vote on election day, you will want to pay attention. You have one and only one place to vote: and that's your assigned precinct. Keep in mind it may be different than the last time you voted in Dallas County.

To find your precinct, you can go to the main Dallas County Elections website. At the top, look for "Election Day" highlighted in red. Scroll down to election day locations and select your primary, Republican or Democrat. Enter your home address and it will tell you the precinct and the address.

Dallas GOP didn't want to hold joint primary elections

Unlike past years, the Dallas County Republican Party did not want to hold a joint primary election with the Dallas County Democratic Party. As a result, residents must vote in their precincts on Election Day.

Dallas County Democratic Party Chairman Kardal Coleman criticized the Republican Party's move.

"They broke away, they took their ball and went home," said Coleman. "So, it's caused more confusion and chaos for voters. I think it's an intended voter suppression effort."

In response, Dallas County Republican Party Chairman Allen West called Coleman's comments "empty rhetorical talking points." West told CBS News Texas that he prefers voting in precincts on election day over countywide voting.

"Why do we have an elected position, which is really the lowest represented position, which is called precinct chair, if we're not going to utilize precinct chairs, if we're not going to vote in precincts?" West said. "I think getting back to precincts, having our precinct chairs doing what they're supposed to do, which is get their people out to their polling location."

Coleman predicts it will take longer to vote on Election Day.

"There will definitely be longer lines on election day so, to avoid confusion or chaos, I'm urging everyone that can, to vote early," said Coleman.

If you are voting early this week, the list of voting centers is on the Dallas County Elections website. Early voting is between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. and ends this Friday.

Residents in Tarrant and Collin counties can go to vote centers on Election Day. Residents in Denton County must vote in their assigned precincts on Election Day.

Watch Eye On Politics at 7:30 Sunday morning on CBS News Texas on air and streaming