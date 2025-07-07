Volunteers race against time along the Guadalupe River to find missing flood victims

Volunteers race against time to find missing flood victims along the Guadalupe River

Along the Guadalupe River, volunteers are racing against time to find missing flood victims, with some bodies recovered by search dogs amid devastating floodwaters.

While there's still hope in the Hill Country that survivors are still out here, finding bodies at least offers some level of comfort to the families who have now been waiting four agonizing days.

CBS News Texas rode along with one of the state's premier search and rescue organizations, Texas Equusearch, deep into the wooded banks of the Guadalupe River.

They brought boats and heavy equipment to remove what looks like endless amounts of debris in a race against time to find missing flood victims.

Tim Miller is the organization's founder and says the carnage he's witnessed along the Guadalupe River is worse than any hurricane or tornado damage search that his 130 volunteers have ever responded to.

"You know, it kind of reminds me of being in Sri Lanka after the tsunami, you know, all the high debris piles and all the vehicles," said Miller.

While most of the searching is done with boats and heavy equipment, the Equusearch search team says all of the bodies they found on Monday were discovered by search dogs

Rescuers say the dogs have been invaluable in the searches.

"We did have some luck this morning with a couple of our cadaver dogs and stuff," Miller said. "We're still running them dogs now. You know, they do feel like this will certainly wear you out physically, and it takes an emotional toll."

The devastation extends for miles down the banks of the river. It looks like nothing withstood the power of the rushing water and a tattered American flag is a haunting reminder of July Fourth.

Tattered American flag along Guadalupe River CBS News Texas

The date takes on new meaning for residents who are turning to fellow Texans like Miller. He started his organization after his daughter's murder to make sure others who are lost are not alone.

"Many of these families have been in my life when my own daughter disappeared and we got no help," Miller said. "Around 17 months later, her body was found and I remember every minute, that 17 minutes of helplessness, hopelessness and fear and I don't know what happened. After her body was found, I made a promise to God and Laura I'd never leave a family alone."

The search and rescue team said it's very possible that some will never be found.

They plan to send a diver into the water on Tuesday.