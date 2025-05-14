Viral full body scan offers North Texans preventative health insights

As more people embrace health and wellness trends, a new clinic in North Texas is offering a high-tech way to look beneath the surface.

Prenuvo, a company operating in Irving, provides full-body MRI scans that claim to detect early signs of more than 500 medical conditions, including cancer, brain aneurysms, and other serious illnesses.

Prenuvo

"We like to call it an inside-outside physical," said Julia Glaser, a representative for Prenuvo.

The scan takes less than an hour and gives patients a comprehensive view of their internal health, without invasive procedures. The company's rapid growth has been fueled by social media buzz and celebrity endorsements, including viral TikTok videos and support from Kim Kardashian.

"When you're looking at what's happening on the inside, and how it's not manifesting on the outside, it's wild," Glaser said.

Unlike traditional MRIs that focus on a specific area, Prenuvo scans the entire body in one session. That concept caught the attention of Shayla Dunlap, a local family nurse practitioner.

"My patients were asking me about it," Dunlap said.

Curious, she tried the scan herself. While she emphasized it shouldn't replace regular medical care or screenings, she believes it could be a powerful tool for early detection.

"What I was looking for out of the scan was peace of mind. And it definitely brought me peace of mind," she said.

In Dunlap's case, there were no major findings. But clinic staff said the scans have made a difference for others.

"In one case, we had a man come in. We were joking, everything was fine, we got him on the machine, and our jaws just dropped," Glaser said. "This individual had cancer all throughout his body."

After the scan, results are reviewed by a radiologist and delivered through an app. A nurse practitioner also walks patients through the findings.

"When you're able to catch something before it escalates to multi-system effects, the treatment options and outcomes are just so much better," Glaser said.

The full-body scan costs about $2,500. Prenuvo hopes that as technology advances and demand increases, the service will become more accessible and affordable for anyone seeking peace of mind through preventive care.