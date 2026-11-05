Who is Vikki Goodwin? Meet the Democrat who made history in Texas' lieutenant governor race

Vikki Goodwin became the first Democrat elected lieutenant governor of Texas since 1994, defeating Republican incumbent Dan Patrick in the 2026 midterm elections.

The last Democrat elected to the position was Bob Bullock, who won his final term in 1994 and left office in 1999.

Goodwin's victory ends Patrick's 12-year tenure and breaks the Republican Party's decadeslong control of one of the most powerful offices in Texas government.

Goodwin, who has represented an Austin-area district in the Texas House since 2019, entered the race as an underdog against Patrick, a three-term incumbent who first took office in 2015.

Her election marks a significant political shift in Texas, although the extent of her influence will depend in part on the balance of power in the Legislature and the rules governing the state Senate.

As lieutenant governor, Goodwin will preside over the Texas Senate and play a central role in shaping the state's legislative agenda.

The position carries significant authority, including appointing Senate committee chairs and members, assigning legislation to committees and influencing which bills advance to a vote. Those powers make the lieutenant governor one of the most influential figures in Texas government, with considerable control over legislation involving education, health care, taxes and other major policy issues.

Where is Vikki Goodwin from, and what is her background?

Goodwin grew up in Dallas before moving to Austin in 1985 to attend the University of Texas, according to her campaign website.

She earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from UT and a master's degree in public affairs from the university's LBJ School of Public Affairs in 1991.

Goodwin also runs a residential real estate business with her husband and has volunteered with school associations, Rotary clubs, Scouting organizations, the American Legion's Boys State program and the Central Texas Food Bank.

In 2025, Goodwin was among several Democratic members of the Texas House who left the state to break quorum and temporarily halt a special legislative session.

What did Vikki Goodwin campaign on?

During the Democratic primary, Goodwin identified increasing funding for public schools, ending the state's school voucher program and improving access to affordable health care as her top priorities.

"We have a broken health care system," Goodwin previously told CBS News Texas. "I think there's a lot of really important issues that impact people in their daily lives. And health care is one of them."

Goodwin also raised concerns about maternal mortality in Texas, particularly among Black women, and the financial barriers preventing residents from seeking medical care.

"We just came out with some information about Texas having the highest rate of maternal mortality. That is just unacceptable," she said. "And a lot of Black women in particular lose their lives from pregnancy-related issues. We should have better understanding of why that is and then address the problem."

She also called for expanding access to affordable health coverage, arguing that many uninsured Texans delay medical treatment because of the cost.

"Texas has the highest rate of uninsured who don't have the ability to go see a doctor, and they put it off because they're afraid of that expense," Goodwin said. "So they may put it off until they end up in the emergency room, and that's where care is most expensive and where the outcomes aren't as good."

Goodwin said Texas should offer a state health insurance plan for residents who do not receive coverage through their employers.

"So we need to make sure people have the opportunity to go see a doctor when they need to see a doctor and make it affordable," she said. "So if they don't have employer coverage, there should be a state plan."

Goodwin's opposition to school vouchers

Goodwin has also been a vocal opponent of Texas' school voucher program, arguing that public schools should receive adequate funding before taxpayer dollars are directed toward private education.

"I think even Republicans have constituents who are not in favor of the voucher plan," she said in April. "And the big issue is that we aren't funding our public schools adequately."

Goodwin suggested that opposition to the program could attract bipartisan support, particularly among lawmakers whose constituents are concerned about public school funding.

"You know, sometimes I will hear people say, 'Well, I might be for it if we were spending the amount of money we need on our public schools,'" she said. "So really, the way to stop the voucher program is to not fund it, to not put any money into our Texas budget going to private schools. And I think that we can get even Republicans behind that."

Goodwin will take office in January 2027.