Vigil held to honor Terrell police officer killed in traffic stop

TERRELL – Profound emotion, anecdotes and tears marked a candlelight vigil for Officer Jacob Andrew Candanoza on Wednesday night, three days after the 28-year-old husband and father were killed in the line of duty.

Terrell City Manager Mike Sims inducted Candanoza into the list of officers who died in the line of duty, encouraging citizens to lean on each other for support.

"You'll get to cry on their shoulder. You get to give them a hug," Sims said. "Tonight's where we get to share some emotion and pain."

Candanoza, born in Dallas, enlisted in the United States Marines and received an honorable discharge in 2019. He began his law enforcement career at the Dallas County Sheriff's Office before joining Terrell PD on July 12. He was five days away from marking five months at the department.

"I was so surprised to see so many people," said his father, David Candanoza.

David Candanoza lit his candle, as did supportive grievers. The crowd was asked to hold their candles in the air—a symbolic fire for a life lost to a senseless situation.

When the candles came down, there was a moment of silence and prayer before participants doused their candles.

"I had my candle here. I didn't want to blow it out," David Candanoza said. "I want to just keep it."

He said nothing can ever numb the pain of losing a child. The grieving father said the loss was unbearable.

The community's support, especially from law enforcement, has been tremendous. He called the thin blue line long and strong.

"For the funeral, I even made sure to get me a blue tie," he said. "Only way I can support that."

The funeral is on December 17 at Lakepointe Church in Rockwall. Candanoza's viewing is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the Max Slayton Funeral Chapel.