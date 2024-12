Community honors fallen Terrell police officer Jacob Candanoza with candlelight vigil A memorial outside Terrell police headquarters honored fallen Officer Jacob Candanoza, who was shot during a traffic stop and later died. A candlelight vigil featured condolences from Terrell's mayor, a message from the police chief, and gratitude from Candanoza's father. His death marks the fourth line-of-duty death for North Texas police in four months. The suspect has been arrested.