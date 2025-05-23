Vigil held for Dallas elementary school student killed when struck by truck

A Dallas ISD community is coming together one day after a heartbreaking loss.

A vigil was held Friday night outside Botello Elementary School to honor a 9-year-old student who died after being hit by a car while walking home from school Thursday.

CBS News Texas

"This is definitely a somber summer that everyone is going into—it definitely gives you awareness," said parent Cynthia Rocha, whose children attend the school.

Rocha hosted the vigil to honor 9-year-old Jose Garcia Ledesma, with his mother in attendance.

"It's hard. As a mom, you can't help but place yourself in her shoes," Rocha said. "Very, very heartbreaking."

The child was killed just steps from the school on Thursday afternoon.

He was hit by a truck while walking with his family. His mother, sister, and another child were also injured.

Dallas police say the driver, an elderly man, stayed at the scene and is cooperating. So far, no charges have been filed.

"It was an overwhelming sense of loss, both for the community and the school," said teacher Yuri Ellet. "Our school is a welcoming beacon to anyone who lives in this area."

Ellet said Jose was not one of his students, but he always enjoyed seeing him in the halls.

"He was always happy — young child, a young child," Ellet said. "A young child is always filled with joy, and yesterday was our field day."

A memorial is growing outside the school, and grief counselors were on campus Friday to help students process the tragedy. Staff ensured students crossed the street safely before and after class.