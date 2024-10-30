Victims' families, MADD raise awareness about ongoing danger of impaired driving

NORTH TEXAS – Multiple studies continue to rank Texas as one of the worst states in the country for drunk driving, which is why advocates, family members of victims, and even former offenders are coming together to keep attention on the ongoing crisis.

Sue Beatty and her daughter Carly shared a love of animals and reading.

"We had a little book club where we would read the same book and then talk about it, just drinking coffee," Beatty said.

Now, she brings her coffee to Carly's graveside when she wants to chat.

"I can't even begin to tell you how my life has changed," she said. "The pain I live with every day. The emptiness. Grief is never-ending."

In 2019, Beatty dropped Carly off in College Station for her sophomore year at Texas A&M. The 19-year-old planned to become a veterinarian.

"Said goodbye, I loved her," Beatty said. "Hoped that she'd have a great year at school."

Just a few weeks later, Carly was hit and killed by a drunk driver while walking home with a friend.

"That's a hard pill to swallow," she said. "It's hard to think that my daughter's life is over because someone made that choice."

Beatty is determined to do whatever she can to ensure people make different choices.

"There's Lyft, Uber, friends, family," Beatty said. "There's no reason in this day and age that something like this should happen."

According to TxDOT, three Texans were killed every day in an alcohol-related crash in 2023.

"The impact of that is what we're trying to spread awareness of, because it's so preventable," said Sherri McCollough, executive director of the North Texas chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). "It's 100% preventable."

MADD has been working to end impaired driving for more than 40 years. The organization advocates for legislation to enact stricter consequences for offenders and to implement new technology in cars to save lives. MADD also provides support services for victims and their families, along with educational programs.

"So if you've got a school or a church group or a women's group or something, and you're like, I need somebody to come educate us on drinking and driving – we're there," McCollough said.

Every time Beatty shares Carly's story, she passes out a card with her daughter's photo.

"And I have actually had someone email me to let me know that they took one of those cards, put it on their dashboard in their car, and two weeks later they were out drinking, got in their vehicle to drive, saw Carly's face on that card, and he got out of his car, called an Uber and didn't drive home," she said.

Beatty took it as a sign to continue this life-saving work, even when it's hard to relive the worst moments of her life.

"To make change so no other family has to go through what I've been through," Beatty said. "No other mother has to lose their only daughter… If we can all come together to stop impaired driving, thousands of lives will be saved every year."

Beatty will be one of the speakers at the 2024 Walk Like MADD, an annual event to raise awareness and funds to help end impaired driving. It's happening at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Levy Event Plaza, 501 E. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, Texas.

One of the key highlights is the "Hero Highway," where more than 25 local police departments will create a mile-long procession of patrol cars to symbolize the united effort in the fight against drunk driving.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes will be there to pay tribute to Sgt. Billy Randolph, who was hit and killed by a drunk driver in August, and CBS News Texas' Caroline Vandergriff will serve as the program's emcee.

The walk will offer a family-friendly atmosphere with activities for children, treats for pets, performances by local high school bands and dance teams, food trucks, and inspiring guest speakers.