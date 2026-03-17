Navy veteran says accessibility failures blocked him from Java House Grand Prix of Arlington

A North Texas Navy veteran says what should have been an exciting day at the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington turned into a frustrating and exhausting experience.

Melvin Hayden said he faced multiple accessibility barriers while trying to attend the racing event, which he says ultimately kept him from getting inside. Hayden uses a powered wheelchair and crutches to get around. He describes himself as semi‑ambulatory.

Veteran describes mobility challenges

"My arms are too weak, my legs are too weak," said Hayden. "I have radiculopathy that goes into my arms."

On Saturday, Hayden tried to attend the Grand Prix but said a series of accessibility issues kept him from the IndyCar action — everything from closed accessible entrances to long wait times and long distances between gates. He said the experience quickly became overwhelming.

"I was angry. The gaslighting I got," he said.

Closed gates and unclear directions

Frustrated with the situation, Hayden posted videos on social media.

Hayden said he knew there was limited accessibility at certain gates, but when he arrived at Gate 3, the accessible entrance was closed due to track activity. He asked staff how to get to Gate 2, but said more than a dozen employees couldn't give him clear directions. So he wheeled himself to Gate 4, only to run into the same issue.

"I experienced the same exact thing, so at that point I started to feel really frustrated, like, 'Why am I not able to get into this event?'" Hayden said.

Long wait ends in giving up

Hayden decided to return to Gate 3, hoping conditions had improved. He said he waited an hour and 20 minutes before ultimately giving up and going home.

"It's embarrassing to be angry at anybody for stuff that's going on," said Hayden. "So, yeah, you don't want to be singled out, but I felt like I did have to speak up as well, so they know there's a problem."

Other fans shared similar experiences on social media.

"I saw one young man that wasn't in a power chair. He was having to manually, he was wheeling himself around the same way that I had to go and try to find a way to the gate, because he couldn't get in with his family at Gate 3," he said.

Organizers acknowledge ADA concerns

In a statement, event organizers told CBS News Texas they are aware some guests experienced ADA access challenges, adding that "Providing an inclusive and welcoming experience for all of our guests is a top priority for our team. The feedback we've received is valuable and being carefully reviewed by the event operations and planning teams."

Hayden said that after addressing the issues with a team member on Saturday, the situation improved when he returned later that day and for the big race on Sunday. However, he's still calling for access to be improved and for organizers to add an ADA consultant for future events.

"I probably won't be going back to the event," Hayden said. "I just hope it's better for other people next year."