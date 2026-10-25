Van Zandt County deputy Adam Sherifi to be honored in Monday procession

Officials are asking the community to line the roadways on Monday to honor Van Zandt County deputy Adam Sherifi, who was killed in the line of duty last week.

The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office will escort Sherifi's body via procession from the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office at 10 a.m. and travel to the Eubank Funeral home in Canton, where Sherifi will be laid to rest.

Sherifi was killed on Tuesday night after a suspect fired more than 800 rounds from a semi-automatic rifle, also injuring a Canton Police Officer, officials said.

The department is encouraging community members and first responders to line roadways and overpasses along the procession route as Sherifi is brought home. Due to a limited number of vehicles allowed in the procession, the sheriff's office is asking area fire departments and other first responders to consider positioning personnel and emergency vehicles along overpasses to show their support.

The route from the department shows the procession will go south on I-45. From there, it will take U.S. 175 East to I-20, then continue east on State Highway 64 toward Canton. Sherifi's final ride is about 64 miles.

Sherifi was a husband and father of two. The community hopes people can come together to honor Sherifi, who they said is a hero who made the ultimate sacrifice.