If you're still searching for the perfect Valentine – someone who never criticizes, offers endless compliments, and doesn't expect dinner reservations – good luck.

But that hasn't stopped a growing number of people from looking for that fantasy partner in the world of artificial intelligence.

And yes, it's happening more often than you might think.

Testing AI's Valentine Potential

At the risk of starting trouble, I'll admit it: I'm happily unavailable. Still, curiosity won out. What would happen if I asked an AI chatbot to be my Valentine?

A few keystrokes later, the reply appeared: "Of course I'd love to…"

When I asked for a poem – or maybe just a little romance – the chatbot delivered more compliments.

But is it a problem when those sweet nothings come from a computer?

Experts Warn About Emotional Dependence

"AI has no place in a world of its own, and humans should definitely not be in an AI world," said Sriraam Natarajan, Ph.D., an artificial intelligence expert at the University of Texas at Dallas.

Natarajan said AI can be a powerful tool for organization and efficiency. But he doesn't ignore research showing how easily people form emotional attachments to chatbots.

What the Research Shows

A survey by the Center for Democracy & Technology found:

42% of students view an AI chatbot as a friend or companion

19% consider AI a romantic relationship

A study shared by Dallas‑based Vantage Point Counseling reported:

28.16% of adults say they've had at least one intimate or romantic relationship with an AI

Natarajan said loneliness is a major factor.

"People are getting more and more lonely in this digital world. And I think that's what is driving this," he said.

And it's not limited to any one age group.

"I know a spectrum of people who are depending on AI for a lot of these things, and they think of AI as a friend," he said. "I don't think we should be doing that."

When AI Becomes a "Fantasy Fix"

For some, AI isn't a romantic partner – it's a tool.

Mary Lou Armstrong, a self‑described introvert, uses an AI chatbot as a mentor while building her new business.

"It fills the fantasy need," she said. "And everybody likes the sugar."

Her husband of 13 years disagrees.

"There's a fine line," he said. "People are abusing it to a point where it is overtaking their normal lives and normal relationships."

He added: "At the end of the day, it tells you what you want to hear. And human relationships are a lot harder."

Finding Connection Beyond the Screen

Whether driven by curiosity, loneliness, or convenience, experts say the trend is real – and growing. But they warn that no matter how convincing the compliments, AI can't replace the complexity and authenticity of a human connection.

As one interviewee put it: "That's why all of us need to figure out a different way to connect to each other than being online."