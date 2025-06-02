Watch CBS News
US 75 southbound in Dallas shut down due to police activity

By Matthew Davisson

A major highway in Dallas was shut down Monday evening due to undisclosed police activity. 

The closure is in the southbound lanes near Lovers Lane. 

From a TxDot camera in the area, we can see all of the southbound lanes closed and traffic in the area at a complete stop. 

As of this writing the northbound lanes are not impacted. 

There's no word on when the highway may reopen. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.   

