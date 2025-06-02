US 75 southbound in Dallas shut down due to police activity

A major highway in Dallas was shut down Monday evening due to undisclosed police activity.

The closure is in the southbound lanes near Lovers Lane.

From a TxDot camera in the area, we can see all of the southbound lanes closed and traffic in the area at a complete stop.

As of this writing the northbound lanes are not impacted.

There's no word on when the highway may reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.