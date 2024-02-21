Watch CBS News
Unseasonably warm weather in your Wednesday forecast

By Dominic Brown

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS - Get ready for more warm weather!

As we move through your Wednesday, expect another warm, spring-like day. High temperatures will soar into the upper 70s and lower 80s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Hold on to your hats! Winds will gust up to 30 mph from the south.

Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with low temperatures in the low 60s. Winds could gust to 30 mph.

On Thursday, a weak cold front will slide through North Texas. Still, we're expecting warm weather with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will gust up to 25 to 30 mph from the north. We'll see mostly sunny skies. No rain is expected with the frontal passage.

Friday will not be as warm. Highs will sink into the upper 60s and lower 70s. We'll see mostly sunny skies.

Our highs will rebound into the mid 70s on Saturday, then near 80 on Sunday. We'll see dry conditions.

Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s early next week. A shower or two could develop by Tuesday. 

