Unruly passenger attempted to open exit doors mid-flight, forced plane to divert to Seattle

An unruly passenger forced an All Nippon Airways flight from Tokyo to Houston to divert to Seattle on Saturday, officials said.

A man attempted to open the plane's exit doors during the flight, Port of Seattle Police Department spokesperson Chris Guizlo told CBS News. Fellow passengers and flight crew members restrained the individual before landing.

The plane landed at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport at around 4:19 a.m. local time, according to Guizlo.

Port of Seattle Police evaluated the man and determined he was having a medical crisis. He was transported to a local hospital for further treatment. It is not clear what charges the man will face, if any.

CBS News reached out to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Seattle branch.

While on the tarmac in Seattle, a second passenger became unruly and was also removed by the Port of Seattle Police, All Nippon Airways confirmed. The two incidents are unrelated.

Data from Flightaware.com shows the flight continued from Seattle to Houston just after 7 a.m.

"The safety of our passengers and crew are our top priority and we applaud the efforts of local law enforcement for their support," the airline said in a statement.