University of North Texas' Eric Morris named Oklahoma State head coach after stellar season

University of North Texas Head Football Coach Eric Morris, who has guided the Mean Green to a historic 10-1 season, is set to take over at Oklahoma State as the program's 25th head coach.

University of North Texas

This football season has been one of the best for the UNT with Morris at the helm.

Oklahoma State announced Tuesday that Morris will replace Mike Gundy in Stillwater as the program's head football coach. The move is still pending board approval.

"Coach Morris has proven his ability to build and lead winning football programs," said Oklahoma State Director of Athletics Chad Weiberg. "He has consistently identified, recruited and developed some of the best players in college football."

Morris has coached, developed or recruited Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield, John Mateer, Cam Ward, Chandler Morris, Drew Mestemaker and more.

He is expected to finish out the season with the Mean Green team in Denton, which still has a shot at the College Football Playoff.

Coach Morris' Mean Green Team

Morris was named the 20th head coach in UNT Football history in December 2022 and has gone 21-15 in his three seasons with North Texas.

He has led an offense that finished inside the top 25 (FBS or FCS) in scoring nine times in 12 years, including each of his first two seasons with UNT. UNT finished sixth in the country in total offense in 2023 and third in 2024. In his second season, Morris led the Mean Green to its 15th bowl game with an appearance in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl.

UNT's 2025 season

The UNT football team will be back at home for their last regular-season game. They're set to take on the Temple Owls at DATCU stadium on Friday, Nov. 28 at 2:30 p.m.

The North Texas team was ranked number 21 in AP's 2025 Top 25 College Football Poll. This was the first time the team made the list since 1959. This was also the first time in the program's history to have 10 wins in a season.

Mean Green Quarterback Drew Mestemaker leads the FBS in passing yards, passing yards per game and yards per pass attempt. He also ranks in the top 10 nationally in pass efficiency (fourth), passing touchdowns (fifth) and more.