Union members continue strike against Lockheed Martin

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Picketers remain at every gate at the Lockheed Martin Plant in Fort Worth, but the status of negotiations has not changed since almost two months ago when the Machinists Union voted to go on strike.

The Machinists union rejected Lockheed Martin's final contract offer and opted to go on strike instead.

"It's been very stressful. It's been an emotional roller coaster for everybody here," said Debra Hopper, who walked the picket line in place of her husband who found a temporary job. Hopper's husband has worked at Lockheed Martin for almost two decades.

The union is fighting to keep pensions for new hires and get better health insurance benefits. Union members overwhelmingly rejected the company's three year contract offer, which included 3% wage increases, a $3,000 signing bonus and an annual $800 cost of living stipend.

Since the beginning, union members said they prepared for a long strike, but after eight weeks with no pay, the financial pressure is starting to set in.

"We have two cars, we've deferred both of them for two months. We had to put our mortgage on a reduced payment plan. Thank God that the creditors are willing to work with us," said Tommie Ashlock, whose husband has worked at Lockheed for almost ten years.

Union members received a $150 check each week, but say it is hardly enough to sustain a family. Many strikers have opted to find temporary work, including Ashlock's husband, who is working in construction as often as possible.

"It's not the best pay," Ashlock said. "But Mr. Parker pays him what he can and it puts food on the table."

Hopper is working with other spouses of striking workers to gather donation for struggling union members.

Tuesday night they plan to donate groceries to union members in need.

Hopper also says the group will pay the utility bills of some workers who are in danger of getting their utilities turned off.

Meanwhile, Lockheed Martin has rolled out three planes since the strike began. Production has been steady thanks to the contingency workforce and test flights continue, according to Lockheed Martin spokesman, Joe Stout. The company plans to continue to hire temporary workers to replace the strikers.

Of the 3,600 union members, 200 have crossed the picket line and gone back to work for Lockheed Martin.

Still, union members say support for their cause remains strong.

"These people are strong. They are survivors. They are going to stay out one day longer than Lockheed can stand," Hopper said.