UFL coach arrested in Tarrant County, charged with DWI a day before game against Dallas Renegades, records show

The head coach of a United Football League (UFL) team was arrested in Tarrant County over the weekend under suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Court records reviewed by CBS News Texas showed that Ted Ginn Jr., who coaches the Columbus Aviators in Ohio, was arrested by the Euless Police Department on Saturday, April 11. He was booked into the jail around 1:40 p.m. that day and released after 7 p.m. on a $1,000 bond.

Ginn posted a statement to his X account on Sunday ahead of the Aviators' game against the Dallas Renegades. The Aviators reposted the statement.

"I made a serious mistake and take full responsibility for my actions. I've always believed in accountability and now it's my turn to live that standard," Ginn said. "I understand the responsibility that comes with being a leader & role model, and falling short of this is not something I take lightly. I'm committed to learning from this, making better decisions, and earning back the trust of my players, our organization, and the fans. I appreciate the support of my family and the United Football League, and I respect the process as it moves forward. My focus now is on taking the necessary steps to grow from this and represent the Columbus Aviators and this community the right way."

The Renegades won Sunday's match against the visiting Aviators 28-23.

Ginn, an Ohio native, had a National Football League (NFL) career that spanned more than a decade. The longtime wide receiver played for the Miami Dolphins, the San Francisco 49ers, the Carolina Panthers, the Arizona Cardinals, the New Orleans Saints, and the Chicago Bears. He was named the Columbus Aviators' head coach in December of 2025. His collegiate career was spent at Ohio State, where he was a quarterback, defensive back and wide receiver for the Buckeyes. He played for them for the 2004, 2005 and 2006 seasons.