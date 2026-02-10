TxDOT asks for public input on improvements to Fort Worth roads

The Texas Department of Transportation is asking for the public's help in shaping a new master plan for the city of Fort Worth.

TxDOT said it's developing the plan to "guide future investment decisions" for all of the roadways it oversees in Fort Worth, and the input from residents is a key factor.

The Fort Worth district has about 9,200 miles of roads, and as the region grows, transportation challenges have arisen.

TxDOT has launched a survey to help address those issues and identify priorities and opportunities to make changes. An interactive map is included in the survey so that residents can pinpoint problem areas.

To learn more about the plans and to take part in the survey, visit here: https://engagetxdot.mysocialpinpoint.com/fort-worth-district-transportation-master-plan-needs-assessment.