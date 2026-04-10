Two people in critical condition after being nearly electrocuted Friday in Fort Worth
Two people were critically injured after nearly being electrocuted Friday afternoon in East Fort Worth.
Emergency services responded to a Shell gas station on Berry Street at East Loop 820 just before 2 p.m.
Fort Worth fire spokesman Craig Trojaceck says one victim was taken to Parkland Hospital in Dallas and the other was taken to a Fort Worth trauma hospital.
Both were listed in critical condition.
It is not yet clear how the victims were nearly electrocuted.
This is a developing story and will be updated.