Watch CBS News
Local News

Two people in critical condition after being nearly electrocuted Friday in Fort Worth

By Giles Hudson,
Steven Rosenbaum
Digital Producer, CBS Texas
Steven Rosenbaum is a digital producer for CBS Texas. A versatile journalist, Steven writes, edits and produces content for the CBS Texas digital platforms.
Read Full Bio
Steven Rosenbaum

/ CBS Texas

Add CBS News on Google

Two people were critically injured after nearly being electrocuted Friday afternoon in East Fort Worth.

Emergency services responded to a Shell gas station on Berry Street at East Loop 820 just before 2 p.m.

Fort Worth fire spokesman Craig Trojaceck says one victim was taken to Parkland Hospital in Dallas and the other was taken to a Fort Worth trauma hospital.

Both were listed in critical condition. 

It is not yet clear how the victims were nearly electrocuted.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue