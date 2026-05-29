Two North Texas counties monitoring travelers for Ebola symptoms

At least two North Texas counties are monitoring travelers who have returned from Ebola‑impacted countries to ensure they are not developing symptoms of the virus.

Tarrant County Public Health and Denton County Public Health said they are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Texas Department of State Health Services to check on people arriving from three African nations: the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan.

"After arrival in Tarrant County, Tarrant County Public Health contacts these individuals to provide education about symptoms to watch for and establishes the appropriate level of symptom monitoring for 21 days after the traveler leaves the affected area," the county said in a news release. "No symptoms have been reported by those under monitoring."

Denton County officials said the residents they are tracking are self‑monitoring.

"Quarantine and isolation are not applied to travelers at this time when there are no known exposures to a case," spokesperson Jenica Bates said.

The World Health Organization has declared the Ebola outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

CBS News Texas reached out to Dallas County and Collin County to ask whether officials there are monitoring incoming travelers but did not receive a response.