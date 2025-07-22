Two die after second-floor rescue from burning North Texas home, authorities say

Two people pulled by firefighters from a second-story window of a burning North Texas home early Monday later died from their injuries, despite valiant rescue efforts, authorities said.

Firefighters from the Tolar Volunteer Fire Department responded around 1:30 a.m. to reports of people trapped on the upper floor of a home in the 500 block of Longhorn Trail in Granbury.

Window-entry search leads to rescue

Crews from Tolar VFD, along with a firefighter from the DeCordova Bend Estates / Acton Volunteer Fire Department (DCBE), conducted a window-entry search on the second floor and located two victims. Both were removed through the same second-story window, according to a Tolar VFD news release.

Authorities said the victims later died from their injuries. The identities and ages of the deceased had not been released as of Tuesday.

Multiple departments assist at scene

In addition to Tolar and DCBE, volunteer fire departments from Granbury, Cresson, Indian Harbor, and Pecan Plantation assisted in battling the blaze and conducting "extensive mop-up operations," the release said.

Updates expected as details emerge

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.