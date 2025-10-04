Two-day Dallas FAN FESTIVAL kicks off with celebrity autograph signings, shopping and cosplay

Thousands of superfans are expected to head out for a weekend of nostalgia, fandom and fun for all generations. The Dallas FAN FESTIVAL is underway at the Irving Convention Center.

People can meet their favorite celebrities from TV, movies and comics, including the voices of Robin, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Pocahontas.

Fans can also get pictures, autographs and participate in meet-and-greets with the stars.

Samantha Kelly is the voice of Princess Peach and Toad from Mario Bros.

"One of the things I love about Nintendo is that they open up these worlds," Kelly said. "It's not just for individuals, but it's for families. What we love, like here at Dallas Fan Festival, is that we're seeing families come out, and we have generations like grandma played the games, and mom played the games, and dad plays the games."

The festival also features cosplay, interactive exhibits, gaming and dozens of vendors.

Alyssa Rubio owns Dreamin' Disney Designz with her mother. They make customer Mickey Mouse ears, and it's inspired by the crocheting of Rubio's mom.

"I think it's truly important to support each other in a community where we foster creativity and we want to inspire others to pursue and follow their own passion," Rubio said. "I think it's really important that we just continue supporting each other first and foremost."

The Dallas FAN FESTIVAL continues until 7 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.