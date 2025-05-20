Two children injured after being hit by car in Plano, police say

Two children are injured after being hit by a car in Plano.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of Plano Parkway and Accent Drive, Plano police said. The driver stopped and the children have been taken to the hospital.

The police department has not said what led up to the accident or what condition the children are in.

Plano police are on scene investigating.

This is a developing story. CBS News Texas will provide updates as they become available.