Two children injured after being hit by car in Plano, police say

By
S.E. Jenkins
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.
S.E. Jenkins,
Giles Hudson

CBS Texas

Two children are injured after being hit by a car in Plano.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of Plano Parkway and Accent Drive, Plano police said. The driver stopped and the children have been taken to the hospital.

The police department has not said what led up to the accident or what condition the children are in.

Plano police are on scene investigating.

This is a developing story. CBS News Texas will provide updates as they become available.

