Two charged in Midlothian child sexual assault investigation, police say

Midlothian police have arrested two people in connection with an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a child.

According to the Midlothian Police Department, patrol officers were called on Wednesday, Dec. 17, to investigate a report of a possible sexual assault involving a child. The initial investigation led to the arrest of 30-year-old Madison Jones, who has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, along with several additional related offenses, police said.

Detectives with the department's Criminal Investigation Division continued working the case and later identified a second suspect, 37-year-old Zackery Dondlinger of Happy, Texas.

Police arrested Dondlinger on Tuesday in Loving County. He is charged with sexual performance by a child and is being held at the Winkler County Detention Center.

Police thanked the Ellis County Children's Advocacy Center, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Office of the Attorney General's Fugitive Apprehension Unit and the Loving County Sheriff's Office for assisting in the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Midlothian Police Detective Dawson Frazer at 469-672-0056.