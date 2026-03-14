Two arrested after Denton street dispute ends in fatal shooting, police say

A man was fatally shot overnight after a verbal dispute in the middle of a Denton street escalated, leaving two suspects jailed on murder charges, police said.

Edwin Cain, 39, and Joy Jones, 20, have been charged in the death of 48‑year‑old Dwayne Maurice Darden after the altercation shortly after midnight Saturday, according to the Denton Police Department.

Joy Jones, 20 Denton Police Department

Officers arrived at 12:41 a.m. and found Darden in the roadway with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

Witnesses told officers that Cain confronted Darden, leading to a verbal and then physical altercation. During the fight, Jones allegedly exited a vehicle and fired multiple shots, striking Darden, according to police.

Edwin Cain, 39 Denton Police Department

Witnesses also reported prior incidents between Darden and the two suspects, the department said.

Cain and Jones remain in the City of Denton Jail with bond pending, police said.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.