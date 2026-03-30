TSA officers finally paid after 45-day shutdown, but struggles continue

Transportation Security Administration Officers began receiving their paychecks, which were not funded during an ongoing partial government shutdown. President Trump ordered the employees to receive the money.

Even so, the celebration is limited after going without pay for 45 days during this shutdown.

"For the last five months, TSA officers went to work for three months without pay. Think about that," Johnny Jones said. "As the average watcher, imagine trying to manage your daily finances with three of the last five months getting paid twice."

Jones is the president of Local 1040 of the American Federation of Government Employees and secretary/treasurer of the TSA Council 100. He said he represents nearly 50,000 members nationwide. 510 TSA officers left their jobs during the partial closure, while lawmakers try to reach an agreement on ICE reform.

Jones blames that impasse for kicking the financial stability of TSA officers like a football. Because the officers are essential workers, they are required to come to work at their own expense until the government reopens or an emergency order from the president sends funding their way.

"Myself, I've been a TSA officer for 24 years. I'm not going to let a nail that hit my tire stop my road trip. Unfortunately, I have to stop on the side of the road and change the tire or fix it," he said.

To cover expenses, Jones said his members incurred due to the lack of enactment on Capitol Hill. According to Jones, an employee has nearly $2,000 in late fees from her apartment complex. So, the backpay, 160 hours per CBS News, and a forthcoming partial payment are applied to the debt.

He said the $10,000 bonuses would not be like those handed out by former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to TSA officers for going above and beyond in November at the end of the previous government shutdown. This money, if considered by the same lawmakers who have paid TSA in more than 40 days, would cover late fees, overdrafts, and even mental anguish.

In the meantime, Jones is delivering food to officers who need it and trying to get employees who quit to return, despite the political showdowns that have led to government shutdowns.

"Pick up the phone, call your manager, call the person you resigned to, and tell them you'd like your job back. I'm actually pushing management to do the same," he said.

There are no victory laps because other employees still don't have a check. According to CBS News, employees from the Coast Guard, FEMA, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency are still unpaid until lawmakers or the president act.