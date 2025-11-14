Trump says he's withdrawing support for Marjorie Taylor Greene, may back primary opponent

President Trump said he will no longer support Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, marking a dramatic break with a onetime Trump loyalist who has increasingly criticized the president and her party's leadership in recent weeks.

In an almost 300-word missive on Truth Social Friday night, the president said Greene "has gone Far Left," and wrote that "all I see 'Wacky' Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!"

"She has told many people that she is upset that I don't return her phone calls anymore, but with 219 Congressmen/women, 53 U.S. Senators, 24 Cabinet Members, almost 200 Countries, and an otherwise normal life to lead, I can't take a ranting Lunatic's call every day," he wrote.

The president said he's withdrawing his endorsement of Greene, and will support a primary challenge against her "if the right person runs" in her deep-red northern Georgia district.

In response, Greene wrote on X that the president "just attacked me and lied about me," but she "will continue to pray this administration will be respectful."

"I have supported President Trump with too much of my precious time, too much of my own money, and fought harder for him even when almost all other Republicans turned their back and denounced him," she wrote. "But I don't worship or serve Donald Trump. I worship God, Jesus is my savior, and I serve my district GA14 and the American people."

First arriving in Congress in 2021, Greene aligned herself closely with Mr. Trump for years, defending the then-former president as he faced a slew of criminal investigations.

"I didn't intentionally style myself after President Trump, but I can see how people draw those similarities," the often pugnacious and sharp-elbowed congresswoman told "60 Minutes" in a 2023 interview. "We both come from the same industry, construction. I also have pretty much a plain speaking style, and so does he."

In recent weeks, however, Greene has regularly criticized Republican congressional leaders. She's accused them of not paying enough attention to the cost of living and failing to grapple with rising health insurance premiums — drawing rare plaudits from Democrats, who made health care a core part of their message in the government shutdown fight that ended this week.

And she's clashed with Mr. Trump. She was one of four House Republicans to sign a petition that will force a vote on a bill to release Justice Department records on the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, helping to breathe new life into an issue that Mr. Trump has repeatedly urged Republicans to drop.

In an interview Friday with "CBS Mornings," Greene called the president's opposition to releasing the files a "huge miscalculation," arguing he has nothing to hide.

In her post on X after the president withdrew his support for her, Greene accused Mr. Trump of trying to "make an example" out of her and "scare all the other Republicans" ahead of a vote on releasing the Epstein records that is expected to take place next week. She posted a screenshot of a text that she said she sent Mr. Trump earlier Friday, encouraging him to "lean into" the Epstein controversy.

She also recently accused the president of spending too much time on foreign policy, leading Mr. Trump to say Monday that she's "lost her way." In her "CBS Mornings" interview, she responded: "I haven't lost my way — I'm for the American people only."

"I am America first and I make no apologies about that to anyone," she said.

In Friday's Truth Social post breaking with the congresswoman, the president suggested next year's Georgia Senate race might be another sore point between him and Greene.

She announced in May that she will not run for Senate because the chamber's Republican caucus "refuses to win." On Friday, Mr. Trump claimed that he played a role in discouraging her from joining the fray and trying to unseat Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff, in what's expected to be one of the most hotly contested races of the 2026 midterms.

"It seemed to all begin when I sent her a Poll stating that she should not run for Senator, or Governor, she was at 12%, and didn't have a chance (unless, of course, she had my Endorsement — which she wasn't about to get!)," Mr. Trump wrote.