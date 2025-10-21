Trump receives Architect of Peace Award from Nixon Foundation

President Trump received the Architect of Peace Award from the Nixon Foundation during a ceremony at the White House on Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter told CBS News.

Among those presenting it were Richard Nixon's daughter Tricia Nixon Cox; former national security adviser Robert O'Brien; and Jim Byron, the acting archivist of the U.S., sources familiar with the matter told CBS News.

Per the Richard Nixon Foundation's website, the award, established in 1995, is given to people who embody Nixon's "lifelong goal of shaping a more peaceful world."

Mr. Trump was central to the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, which was announced two days before the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded. Mr. Trump has publicly advocated that he should receive the Nobel Peace Prize, saying he had intervened in numerous conflicts.

After the Nobel Prize was awarded to Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, White House communications director Steven Cheung accused the Nobel committee of choosing "politics over peace."

Mr. Trump, for his part, said he called Machado to congratulate her and said she said "I'm accepting this in honor of you, because you really deserved it."