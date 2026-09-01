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Will Tropical Storm Edouard impact North Texas and the DFW area? A look at its path.

By
Lauren Bostwick
Lauren Bostwick
Meteorologist Lauren Bostwick joined the First Alert Weather Team as the weekend meteorologist in June of 2025. Tune in for her forecast during weekend morning shows starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday morning.
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Lauren Bostwick

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Will Tropical Storm Edouard impact North Texas? The short answer is "Yes."

Tropical Storm Edouard is churning in the Gulf and moving to the northwest on Tuesday morning. This system has developed a center of circulation and is showing signs of rapid intensification, meaning it may strengthen by at least 35 mph in 24 hours.

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Landfall is expected Tuesday night along the Texas-Louisiana border. After Edouard moves inland, the system will quickly collapse and decrease in strength.

The moisture and remnants of the system will bring slightly cooler temperatures and a chance of rain to North Texas from Tuesday night through Friday morning. 

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Storms will be isolated for the metroplex and more scattered for counties to the southeast of the metroplex.

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Not everyone will see rain, but those who do may see lightning and a brief, heady downpour, which could lead to flooding. No severe weather is expected. Hopefully, DFW will see an end to the 47-day streak of dry conditions this week. 

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