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Tropical Depression Edouard brings scattered rain, cooler temperatures to North Texas before Labor Day heat

By
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
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Michael Autovino

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Dallas-Fort Worth is off to a warm start Tuesday morning, but temperatures fall a few degrees shy of the triple digits by the afternoon. While high temperatures won't get into triple digits, it will still feel like 100-104° once humidity is factored in.  

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While the metroplex stays mainly dry, with just a slim chance of showers, areas to the south and east, including Palestine, will be rather wet.

Tropical Depression Edouard continues to move northward and will bring rain, with potential for flooding south and east. A flood watch is in place for Anderson and Freestone counties through Thursday afternoon. At least 1" to 4" inches of rain will be possible.

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By Thursday morning, some showers will make their way into North Texas. Expect the chance for a wet morning commute in portions of our area, with better chances east and southeast. With the additional cloud cover and rain potential, temperatures will be in the lower 90s – a nice treat.

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Looking ahead to the rest of the week, temperatures will heat back up to this weekend with the triple digits returning on Labor Day. 

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