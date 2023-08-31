Triple digit heat is coming back to North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Brace yourself for the triple-digit heat! It's coming back for your holiday weekend.

For Thursday, though, high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s under sunny skies. It won't feel as hot due to lower humidity values.

Thursday is an Ozone Action Day, so limit your time outdoors and try to carpool.

The elevated fire threat will remain a concern for North Texas due to the lack of rain, which means outdoor burn bans are in effect.

On Friday and Saturday, high temperatures will be in the upper 90s. You'll likely notice a little more humidity creeping in through the day Saturday. There will be mainly sunny skies.

By Sunday and Labor Day, high temperatures will be back around 100 degrees!

While most of North Texas will be dry, communities east of the Metroplex could see a shower or two on Sunday and Monday. We're not expecting a washout for your holiday.

Highs will stay in the triple digits for most of next week.

We're still keeping an eye on Idalia. The storm has been impacting areas in Eastern North Carolina and Southeast Virginia with heavy rain, flooding and wind. The storm will push offshore Thursday and weaken a little bit over the Atlantic Ocean.

Franklin and Jose are also in the Atlantic Ocean, but both storms will not pose a direct threat to the U.S.