Trinity High School teacher arrested for having 'improper relationship' with 16-year-old student, police say

EULESS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A Trinity High School teacher and wrestling coach has been arrested for having an improper relationship with a 16-year-old student, Euless police announced Thursday.

On Tuesday, detectives were called to the Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD Administration Building in reference to 29-year-old Ruben Francisco Martin having an alleged improper relationship with a teenaged girl.

An investigation was then conducted and based on evidence, police said a criminal offense had occurred.

In a statement released Thursday, the district said Martin has been placed on leave and that they are "cooperating fully" with the Euless Police Department.

"Our educators and support staff work each day to establish and maintain a culture that prioritizes student safety and keeps it at the forefront of all that we do. Inappropriate behavior with a student violates every principle we stand for as a community that supports student success. It will not be tolerated."

On Wednesday, after making arrangements through his attorney to turn himself in, Martin was taken to the Tarrant County Jail where he faces a second-degree felony charge.

Police believe more victims could exist and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Patrick Cunningham at 817-685-1559.