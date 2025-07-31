Trial date set for Gateway Church founder Robert Morris in civil case over child sex abuse allegations

The woman who accused Gateway Church founder Robert Morris of sexually abusing her four decades ago will have to wait a while for justice in her civil case.

A Dallas County judge has set a trial date for June 2026 in the lawsuit filed by Cindy Clemishire against Morris, the church he founded, his wife, and a group of current and former elders and staff.

In a press statement issued when the suit was filed, Clemishire described herself as the victim of "a brutal crime against a 12-year-old child." She called for Morris and those she says covered up the abuse to be held accountable.

One of the former elders named in the suit, Gayland Lawshe, has filed a request with the court to be removed from the case. Lawshe's filing does not state the basis for the request. CBS News Texas has reached out to his attorneys for additional information.

The civil suit in Dallas County is one of several legal challenges Morris is currently facing. On Sept. 4, the former pastor is scheduled to appear in an Oklahoma court, where he has been charged with five counts of lewd or indecent acts with a child.

Separately, Morris has a hearing set for Sept. 17 in Tarrant County over an ongoing dispute with Gateway Church regarding his retirement. At stake in that case are millions of dollars Morris claims the church owes him.