Trevon Diggs released by the Dallas Cowboys, could become free agent, per reports

The Dallas Cowboys waived cornerback Trevon Diggs, opening the way for Diggs to become a free agent, according to reports.

The team has not officially commented or confirmed Diggs' release as of Tuesday afternoon.

Diggs missed eight games this season due to a concussion from an accident at home and a knee injury. According to CBS Sports, in the remaining eight games that Diggs played, he totaled 25 tackles.

The team and its 2020 second-round draft pick never went into detail about what happened at his house. Diggs did address it in the locker room after the game, saying a TV mounting pole that was attached to a ceiling hit him in the head.

CBS Sports reports: "Any team hoping to claim the 2021 All-Pro would inherit what remains of his $8.5 million guaranteed salary, as well as the potential for the remaining $34 million in 2027 and 2028."

The Cowboys signed Diggs to a $97 million extension in 2023, two years after he led the league with 11 interceptions. It was the most in the NFL since Everson Walls had 11 as a rookie for Dallas in 1981.