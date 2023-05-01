Charter school mourns 'tremendous loss,' of Principal Javier Chaparro

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas) - Educators, students, friends and family of Mesquite West high school Principal Javier Chaparro are mourning his death.

"We have suffered a tremendous loss," Legacy Preparatory Charter Academy Superintendent Staci Weaver said.

Calling Chaparro's death "unexpected" after his diagnosis with an aggressive illness and subsequent hospitalization, Weaver said "the school community is in shock."

Chaparro was the high school principal at Legacy Preparatory Charter Academy for the past 6 years. He previously was a principal at Seagoville Middle School in Dallas ISD.

He "was a truly dedicated leader who was very humble and passionate. He instilled ethics and values into his scholars and made sure they were productive citizens of the community," the school shared in a statement to CBSNewsTexas.

He was a leader who had an immense impact and reach in the school and greater community. He will be greatly missed by the students and the staff here at Legacy Preparatory Charter Academy. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this time of loss.

Grief counselors and other support personnel are on-hand at Legacy Preparatory Charter Academy for students and teachers.