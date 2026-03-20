Driver killed after SUV collides with train near Ferris in Dallas County; victim ejected, officials say

A driver was killed Friday afternoon after an SUV collided with a train in Dallas County, authorities said.

The crash happened around 12:39 p.m. near Lavender Road and Miller Ferry Road, in Wilmer, just north of Ferris, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said the SUV was struck by the train, and the driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said there was no train derailment as a result of the crash.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no additional details were immediately available.