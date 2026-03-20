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Driver killed after SUV collides with train near Ferris in Dallas County; victim ejected, officials say

By
Sergio Candido
Managing Editor, South
Sergio Candido is the managing editor for the South region at cbsnews.com, coordinating multiplatform news coverage for CBS Miami, CBS Texas and CBS Atlanta. He previously worked for outlets including Telemundo and The Miami Herald.
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Sergio Candido

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A driver was killed Friday afternoon after an SUV collided with a train in Dallas County, authorities said.

The crash happened around 12:39 p.m. near Lavender Road and Miller Ferry Road, in Wilmer, just north of Ferris, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office

Investigators said the SUV was struck by the train, and the driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said there was no train derailment as a result of the crash.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no additional details were immediately available.

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A driver was killed after being ejected from an SUV during a crash with a train in Dallas County Friday afternoon, officials said. CBS News Texas

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