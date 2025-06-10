Watch CBS News
Train derailment causes several road closures in Waxahachie

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

A freight train derailment in Waxahachie is impacting parts of the city's downtown area Tuesday morning. 

Overnight, a Union Pacific freight train derailed, leaving parts of the downtown area shut down.

The derailment is affecting the area that stretches from Peters Street to Gibson Street, according to the City of Waxahachie. 

"Law enforcement, Fire-Rescue, and other city crews are on-site right now working to secure the area so that Union Pacific can begin clearing the derailed train cars," the city posted on social media.

Drivers are urged to steer clear of the area as the cleanup continues. 

Officials said the cleanup is expected to take several hours. No injuries were reported from the incident. 

There is no current threat to public safety, but the city urges caution for anyone traveling near the impacted area.

