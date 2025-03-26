More North Texas students are turning to trade schools for faster, affordable career paths: Accepted

As high school seniors prepare for their next steps, the path to a career looks different for everyone. While many are weighing college acceptances, others are exploring hands-on programs that offer faster, more affordable routes to stable, high-paying jobs.

With the rising cost of tuition and shifting education policies, trade schools are becoming an increasingly attractive option.

"A regular college could be $40,000 to $50,000, and this is right at $20,000 for me," said Zach Swindall, a welding student at Tulsa Welding School in Irving. "And it's only six months. So, we really get in, get out, and get to work. That's what I like."

Like many students, Swindall saw trade school as a more suitable career path after high school. He was looking for more job opportunities and a quicker route into the workforce.

According to a report by Validated Insights and the National Center for Education Statistics, trade school enrollment increased by nearly 5% between 2020 and 2023. Staff at Tulsa Welding School said they don't expect that trend to slow anytime soon, as demand for skilled trades grows.

"With the world of technology, AI, and all of that, these are the kinds of fields that are in demand," said David Ritchie, director of admissions at Tulsa Welding School. "And yet, you have to be able to perform them."

At Tulsa Welding School, students can complete programs in welding, HVAC, or electrical work in just a few months, rather than years. The cost is also a fraction of a traditional four-year degree and graduates can quickly land well-paying jobs.

"We're focused on career skills so students can step right out into the job market," Ritchie said.

For students seeking job security, good pay, and less debt, staff said trade schools could be the right move. With programs launching on a rolling basis, there's always an opportunity to start soon.

Their advice to students: weigh all your options and choose the path that makes the most sense for you.

"In seven months, our students will be prepared to step into the field," Ritchie said. "But overall, high school seniors should talk to their families, discuss their goals and motivations, and figure out what's the right fit for them."