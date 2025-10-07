Top-ranked American tennis stars commit to play in 2026 Dallas Open

Two of the top-ranked American tennis players in the world have officially committed to play in the 2026 Dallas Open.

Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton announced they will be competing in the tournament at The Ford Center at The Star in February.

Fritz and Shelton will join Casper Ruud, who previously announced his intent to compete in the tournament.

"I really enjoyed being in Dallas at the new venue this year, and I'm excited to be back again next year." Fritz said. "The fans bring incredible energy and any time I can play in the U.S. I'm going to take that opportunity. The fans are amazing and it really feels like home court advantage with all the support we receive."

"Having three premier players like Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, and Casper Ruud return to North Texas is an incredible opportunity for our fans and for the Dallas Open," said Peter Lebedevs, Dallas Open Tournament Director. "Taylor has been a mainstay in the top ten, Ben continues to establish himself as one of the most dynamic young stars on tour reaching the top 10 this year, and Casper has already proven he can succeed at this event. Fans can look forward to world-class tennis from the deepest field in our tournament's history as we return to The Star, a truly first-class venue."

The Dallas Open is the only ATP Tour indoor championship held in the United States and will be held February 7 through the 15 in Frisco.

The Dallas Open is the only ATP Tour indoor championship held in the United States and will be held February 7 through the 15 in Frisco.