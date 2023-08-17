Too soon? Dunkin' brings back pumpkin-flavored treats

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Temperatures across Texas might still be in the triple digits, but Dunkin' is ready to celebrate the fall.

Fans can now grab a Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, a Nutty Pumpkin coffee or something from the pumpkin bakery line-up.

"Every year, we can practically feel the buzz around our pumpkin lineup," said Jill McVicar Nelson, chief marketing officer at Dunkin'.

look at me, I am the pumpkin captain now pic.twitter.com/QFY1byZ0hy — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) August 15, 2023

To no surprise, Dunkin' is adding more pumpkin to the menu. Goldfish Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Grahams will also make their return to grocery stores in September.

According to Nielsen, Americans spent more than $236 million on pumpkin spice flavored foods in 2022 alone.