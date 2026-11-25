Former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback and CBS Sports analyst Tony Romo is bringing his prediction skills to the gaming industry, joining Jake Paul and Joey Levy's Betr as its first chief predictions officer, the company said Wednesday.

Romo will also become an equity partner in the online betting and gaming company, offer sports predictions and help promote its products through original content, according to a company news release.

The announcement comes nearly two months after Romo and CBS Sports mutually agreed to part ways, ending his nine-year run as the network's lead NFL analyst, a role in which he reportedly earned $18 million a year.

CBS Sports placed the former NFL analyst on leave in July following a drunken driving arrest in Wisconsin. He pleaded no contest in September to operating a vehicle while intoxicated. The network cited concerns about its reputation before he stepped aside.

Betr

In the news release, Betr did not address Romo's departure from CBS Sports or disclose the financial terms of his agreement.

"I've spent my entire career trying to anticipate what's going to happen next, whether that was on the field or in the broadcast booth," Romo said. "Now I get to put those instincts to work in a completely new way with Betr. What Jake, Joey and the team are building is really interesting because they're bringing so many different ways for fans to engage with sports and gaming together in one place."

Romo said he's looking forward to "having some fun, making predictions, and being part of where this company is headed. And I've got a pretty good feeling about what's coming next."

"Tony Romo has built an extraordinary reputation around something that sits at the very heart of our business: predictions," said Levy, Betr's co-founder and CEO. "His ability to see what's coming before anyone else has made him one of the most compelling personalities in sports, and we see a tremendous opportunity to bring that talent and personality to our growing ecosystem."

Levy said Romo's role as an equity partner will help shape "how we connect with fans across our Super App. We're building a gaming and entertainment platform unlike anything else in the market, and Tony is the perfect person to help us bring that vision to life."

Founded in 2022, Betr introduced an expanded version of its app in September, offering fantasy sports, prediction markets, social sports betting and casino-style games. The company says it has 1 million paying users.

Other celebrities associated with Betr include former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel, basketball player Patrick Beverley and actors Jeremy Piven and Adrian Grenier.