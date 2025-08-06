Tickets for 2026 IndyCar Grand Prix in Arlington go on sale

If you want to watch the first-ever IndyCar race in Arlington, now's the chance to grab tickets.

Tickets for the IndyCar Grand Prix, which takes place March 13-15, 2026, went on sale to the public on Wednesday. According to SeatGeek, tickets for the full weekend start at $138 and one-day tickets start at $44. Children under 12 get in free to general admission areas.

The 2.73-mile circuit features AT&T Stadium, where the Dallas Cowboys play, and Globe Life Field, where the Texas Rangers play. The course will weave through Arlington's core sports and entertainment district.

"We are excited to launch ticket sales for what will be a historic event in Arlington's Entertainment District," said Bill Miller, president of Grand Prix of Arlington. "We look forward to delivering the ultimate guest experience to both new and existing INDYCAR enthusiasts. It's going to be an epic weekend."

The event in Arlington will get IndyCar back into Texas after Texas Motor Speedway dropped off the schedule in 2024. IndyCar had raced at the Fort Worth oval every year since the series debut in the 1997 season through 2023. IndyCar and track operator Speedway Motorsports were unable to come to an agreement for 2024.